WBI Investments Purchases Shares of 14,736 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $174.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

