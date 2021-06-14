WBI Investments Purchases Shares of 36,712 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.51. 49,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,390. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

