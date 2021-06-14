WBI Investments Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WBI Investments lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 147.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.38. 65,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,041. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

