WBI Investments Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

WBI Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,702 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.62. 8,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

