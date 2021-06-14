WBI Investments Sells 25,312 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

WBI Investments lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,312 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.28. 25,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

