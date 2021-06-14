WBI Investments Sells 27,344 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

WBI Investments cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,344 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,747,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Truist raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,899. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.08. 29,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,786. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.