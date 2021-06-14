WBI Investments Sells 4,532 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WBI Investments lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. 374,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

