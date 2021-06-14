WBI Investments Sells 6,503 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WBI Investments cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Newmont were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

NEM traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 337,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

