WBI Investments Sells 68,706 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

WBI Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,706 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.62. 136,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,051. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

