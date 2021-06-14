WBI Investments Sells 838 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WBI Investments decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Shopify were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $175,531,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded up $44.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,291.93. 39,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,178.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. CIBC dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

