WBI Investments Takes $1.99 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $14.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,773 shares of company stock worth $27,002,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

