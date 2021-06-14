WBI Investments Takes Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,072 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. WBI Investments owned approximately 0.29% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 114,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

NYSE SXC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $619.03 million, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.