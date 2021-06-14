WBI Investments Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $134.56. 218,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $329.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

