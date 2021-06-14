WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,293.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

