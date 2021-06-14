Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GME. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of GME stock opened at $233.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.21 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.84.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

