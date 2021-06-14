Wedbush Comments on Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $96.36 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,480,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

