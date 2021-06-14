Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £102 ($133.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £102 ($133.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,340 ($108.96) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,725.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

