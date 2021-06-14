Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capri (CPRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capri (NYSE: CPRI):

5/28/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

CPRI traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,069. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $79,072,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

