Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: BDNNY) recently:
- 6/4/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/4/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/4/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/26/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/24/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/4/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/28/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $85.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $95.00.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.
