Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: BDNNY) recently:

6/4/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/4/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/4/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/4/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/28/2021 – Boliden AB (publ) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $85.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.