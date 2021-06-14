Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.78. 31,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

