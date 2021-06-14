Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.09. The company had a trading volume of 129,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.27 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

