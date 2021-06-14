Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 57,673 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1,884.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 100,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 47,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.85.

NYSE FNV traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.01. 30,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.41. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

