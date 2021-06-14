Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 66,942 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

MCD traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,142. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.