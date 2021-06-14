Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. 231,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,912,000. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

