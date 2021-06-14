Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 220.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $108.87. 196,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

