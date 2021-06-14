Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,819 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $2.58 on Monday, hitting $450.59. 7,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,726. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.39. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

