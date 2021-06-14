Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 588.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

MMM stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.15. 32,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,468. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.