Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,844 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.48.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $556.14. The stock had a trading volume of 63,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.80. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.00 and a 12-month high of $545.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

