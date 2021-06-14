Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 586.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.45. 200,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,818. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.