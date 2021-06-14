Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,492 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Bloom Energy worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 355,209 shares of company stock worth $8,122,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,669. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

