Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 693.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,360 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,362 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,016. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

