Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.09. 157,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

