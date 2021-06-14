Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 176,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.72. 227,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

