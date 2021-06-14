Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.48. The stock had a trading volume of 72,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

