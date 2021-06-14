Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

FIS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.89. 13,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of -383.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.