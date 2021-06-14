Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 305,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 115,977 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 130,864 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.