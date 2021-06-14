Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 304,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,574,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

