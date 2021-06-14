Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 242,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. 6,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

