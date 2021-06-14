Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 188.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,633 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

