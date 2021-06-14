Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $33,959,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $27.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,274.54. 21,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.86 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,178.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

