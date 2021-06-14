Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UNH stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.53. 18,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $4,240,188. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.