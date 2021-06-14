Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $4.93 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $82.63. 117,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,179,302. The stock has a market cap of $238.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.34. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

