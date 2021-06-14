Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $5.98 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.93. 19,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $950,106 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.