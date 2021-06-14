Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 238,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,345,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $221.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

