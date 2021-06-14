Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $213.52. 161,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,616,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $577.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

