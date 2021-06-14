Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Shares of CAT traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.56. 154,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,166. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.