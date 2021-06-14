Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Citigroup by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.61. 352,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,090,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

