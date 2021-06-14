Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,156 shares during the period. Bloom Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.50. 36,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,669. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

