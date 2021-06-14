Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,287.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 12.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 37.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $69.78. 288,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

