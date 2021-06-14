Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $1.22 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KeyCorp by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,368. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

